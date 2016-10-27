Beister: Victory move surprised people

Melbourne Victory attacker Max Beister admits his move to the A-League on loan from Mainz caught people by surprise.

Beister, 26, has joined Victory on loan until the end of the season as he looks to resurrect his career.

A former Germany youth international, Beister tore ligaments in his knee in early 2014.

He has struggled to get back on track since, and said his move to Australia came as a shock to some.

"A lot of friends or a lot of guys in Germany were a little bit surprised that I would move now to Australia because honestly the country is not that football famous in the world," Beister told a news conference on Thursday.

"But this was not important for me because I see the league is growing up, I see the potential in football in Australia.

"Most of the guys were supporting me now and say this is a very big step now, far away from home, new experience, new culture, new people.

"They were just supporting me and they said it was a good step."

Former Victory star Robbie Kruse, now at Bayer Leverkusen, helped convince Beister – previously a team-mate of his at Fortuna Dusseldorf – to make the move.

As for his preferred position, Beister would like to play on the right wing, but is also open to featuring as a number 10.

"I prefer the right wing. That's what made me become professional in Germany. I'm left-footed on the right side," he said.

"I love just playing one-on-one, going with speed inside, maybe create a one-on-one, shoot, or assist the number nine.

"Or maybe play like a 10, supporting the number nine, playing between the lines, creating chances."

Beister will have to wait for his Victory debut, left out of the squad to face Wellington Phoenix on Monday.

Victory sit fifth in the A-League on four points, five adrift of leaders Sydney FC.