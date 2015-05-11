Belgian footballer Nicot dies after cardiac arrest

Belgian footballer TIm Nicot has passed away following a cardiac arrest he suffered on the field, the second suck tragedy to hit the nation in as many weeks.

Nicot was playing for Belgian fourth-tier side Wilrijk-Beerschot in a tournament in Hemiksem on Friday when he collapsed.

The 23-year-old was then placed in an induced coma before his death was confirmed by the club on Monday.

His passing follows that of Sporting Lokeren's Gregory Mertens, who died after collapsing due to heart failure during a reserve match a fortnight ago.