Liverpool transfer news: Genk chief suggests Reds should sign Paul Onuachu

Liverpool have been advised to make a move for Genk striker Paul Onuachu in an upcoming transfer window.

In comparison to many of their Premier League title rivals, the Reds had a quiet summer.

Ibrahima Konate was the only new face through the door at Anfield, and the French defender looks set to play a back-up role this term.

Liverpool instead focused on securing the futures of several important players, with Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Fabinho all signing new contracts.

None of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah put pen to paper on an extended deal, however.

All three forwards are under contract until 2023, and Liverpool will soon need to draw up a succession plan for players who are on the verge of turning 30.

The 24-year-old Diogo Jota has featured prominently in the Reds’ Premier League campaign to date.

But Liverpool will need to go into the transfer market at some point, with Firmino perhaps particularly vulnerable to being replaced.

The Brazil international has been a huge part of the success Jurgen Klopp’s side have enjoyed in recent years.

His ability to drop deep into midfield allows Mane and Salah to regularly get into goalscoring positions.

But Liverpool might seek an alternative attacking option next summer, and Genk technical director Dimitri de Conde believes his club’s 6ft 7in centre-forward would be a good fit.

“Did you see Liverpool against Chelsea? Liverpool have the best strikers, but none with the same profile as Onuachu,” he told Het Belang van Limburg.

"He would have scored against 10 men. I'm not saying that Paul would play 90 minutes every week in Liverpool, but a club like that could really use him.”

Onuachu has scored 46 goals in 72 appearances for Genk in all competitions, having joined the club from Midtjylland in 2019.

