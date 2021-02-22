Arsenal transfer news: Gervinho and Eboue persuade Gunners to bid for Ivorian prospect Odilon Kossounou

Arsenal face competition from Inter Milan to land £8.5 million-rated Club Brugge defender Odilon Kossounou, say reports.

The 20-year-old starred in the Champions League group stages for the Belgian side this season and has heled his side go 12 points clear at the top of their domestic league.

According to the Mirror, the Ivory Coast international is considered a top target for the Gunners this summer.

He is likely to command a fee of around £8.5m plus add-ons, but the Emirates outfit won't be Kossounou’s only suitor.

Inter have also shown interest, but are struggling with financial issues, while clubs in Spain are monitoring his situation.

Arsenal have received positive feedback from former players Gervinho and Emmanuel Eboue after asking the Ivorians for an opinion on their compatriot.

Kossounou is in his second season with Brugge after a move from Swedish side Hammarby in the summer of 2019, and has a deal until June 2024.

Although he can play as a central midfielder, the youngster has spent this season at centre-back, scoring one goal in 28 appearances in all competitions.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE 9 reasons why Leeds loves Marcelo Bielsa

INTERVIEW David Ginola: “People said I was more focused on modelling and L’Oreal – I wanted to prove them wrong”

QUIZ Can you guess how far these 75 clubs have gone in the Champions League