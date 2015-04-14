Bellerin and Walcott issued £30,000 challenge

Walcott revealed last week that Bellerin had usurped his previous Arsenal record over 40 metres of 4.42 seconds – a quicker mark than that clocked officially by Bolt during his 100m record-breaking run of 9.58secs.

Reports claiming the Arsenal duo may be swifter than the six-time Olympic gold medalist have been wildly scoffed at by professional sprinters, with former British athlete Craig Pickering questioning the logic behind the reports.

Fellow Briton Richard Kilty, who won gold over 60m at last year's World Indoor Championships before adding the European title last month, has also waded in and challenged the Arsenal speedsters to prove their true pace.

He posted on Twitter: "Media claiming @HectorBellerin can run 4.42 over 40m. Absolutely no way. Are these journalists complete morons!

"I will put £30,000 on the line to race @HectorBellerin and @theowalcott any sprint distance, any time, any place, anywhere.

"The race will be over very quick. So if they put their money down I will gladly show everyone they can not sprint as fast as the media claim."