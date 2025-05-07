Quiz! Can you name Arsenal's 50 most expensive players ever?

Arsenal have splashed the cash in recent years as they aim to bridge the gap between themselves and the big hitters.

Potentially heading for another 2nd place finish in the Premier League this term, Mikel Arteta may have to do the same once again this summer with big names linked with transfers to the Emirates.

But what about moves from yesteryear? FourFourTwo's latest quiz needs you name to quite a few record arrivals...

We're giving you 12 minutes to name Arsenal's 50 most expensive signings in the club's history – we've kept the fees as what they were worth at the time, instead of adjusting for inflation, too.

You can grab a hint to any question simply by signing in, too. Should you click the hint button, we’ll remove just the one name to help you along the way.

Let’s go!

