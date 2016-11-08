Bellerin contract talks progressing well - agent

Hector Bellerin looks set to end speculation on his Arsenal future after talks over a contract extension progressed, according to his agent.

The pacy full-back has consistently been linked with a return to Barcelona, where he was part of the Catalans' famed youth academy before joining Arsenal, after impressing since breaking into the first team at Emirates Stadium.

Bellerin, who has made 86 appearances in all competitions since making his competitive debut in the 2014-15 campaign, has been quick to stress he is happy in England, though.

And the Spain international's agent Albert Botines suggested Bellerin will remain in north London after productive talks over a new deal.

"We are speaking and are now a lot closer than we were two weeks ago," he is quoted as saying by The Guardian. "In a normal situation he will sign.

"Hector is very happy at Arsenal. This would be the fourth time he has signed a new contract at the club and it is clear he has made good progress."