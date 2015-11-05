Bellerin has 'small chance' for Spurs derby - Wenger
Arsene Wenger remains hopeful that Hector Bellerin will make the north London derby, but is pessimistic.
Hector Bellerin has a "small chance" of regaining fitness for Arsenal's derby clash with Tottenham at the weekend, Arsene Wenger says.
Wenger could only look on in horror as a backline hampered by injuries was torn apart by Bayern Munich on Wednesday, the Premier League side going down 5-1 at the Allianz Arena.
Bellerin - who has emerged as a first-team regular over the past year at Arsenal - was absent from the trip to Germany due to a groin injury.
And, having seen Mathieu Debuchy struggle badly against Pep Guardiola's side, Wenger is pessimistic over Bellerin's chances of staking a claim ahead of Spurs' visit to the Emirates Stadium.
"I don't think Bellerin will be available for Sunday but there is a small chance," Wenger said.
"From tonight we don't have any new injuries."
Though Bellerin is unlikely to feature, Laurent Koscielny could come back against Spurs having been benched at Bayern.
