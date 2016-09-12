Bellerin: Ibrahimovic exit doesn't affect PSG at all

Paris Saint-Germain will not at all be affected by the loss of Zlatan Ibrahimovic when they face Arsenal, according to full-back Hector Bellerin.

The Ligue 1 champions have struggled to hit top form in the early weeks of the domestic season following the departure of their record goalscorer, who joined Manchester United when his contract at Parc des Princes expired.

Unai Emery's side were beaten 3-1 by Monaco before being held 1-1 by Saint-Etienne last Friday, prompting questions over their potential to challenge for the Champions League this season.

But Bellerin insists that Arsenal must not allow any complacency to creep in on Tuesday simply because Ibrahimovic has moved on.

"As a club, they have lots of good players so I don't think it affects them at all," he said. "They have a really strong three and any player up front will be dangerous.

"We have to face the match in the same way that we would if Ibra was playing. We feel up for it."

Bellerin is likewise expecting a stern test against Angel Di Maria, who has already registered three assists in five competitive matches in 2016-17.

"We know he's very tricky, has a very good left foot and he'll be a difficult player to defend [against]," said the Spain international. "But we've faced top quality players before. Whoever has to face him will be ready."