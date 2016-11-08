Belotti defends Italy youth movement

Italy striker Andrea Belotti believes it is the right time for the Azzurri to be giving young players a chance to prove themselves.

Giampiero Ventura has included seven uncapped players in his squad for the World Cup qualifier with Liechtenstein and the friendly against Germany, with AC Milan's Gianluca Lapadula replacing the injured Manolo Gabbiadini on Monday.

Torino forward Belotti already has three caps to his name and scored his first senior international goal in last month's 3-2 qualifying win in Macedonia.

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form for Torino, finding the net eight times in 10 Serie A games.

"Trust us," said Belotti. "There are a lot of interesting young players who are showing what they can do. We know that if we're given the chance we'll give our all and repay the faith shown in us.

"That's obviously what the whole team thinks too. I know this is a very important chance, I'll do everything to stay in the national team.

"I'll try to prove myself, it's the right time for the youngsters."

Asked to provide an explanation for his goalscoring exploits this campaign, Belotti added: "There isn't one, I've grown so much last year and this year.

"[Torino Coach Sinisa] Mihajlovic made his ideas about football clear right away and his aggressive and attacking style can be our strength."