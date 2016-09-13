Ben Arfa left out by PSG

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Hatem Ben Arfa has been left out of their squad for the Champions League clash with Arsenal.

The off-season signing has featured in every game for the Ligue 1 giants to start the season, but was left out by coach Unai Emery.

Ben Arfa started two of his side's four league games, having netted in the Trophee des Champions triumph over Lyon last month.

Yet, despite reportedly being fit, the 29-year-old will miss the Group A opener at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

In good news for PSG, defender Thiago Silva was named and could make his return from injury.