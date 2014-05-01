Ben Arfa 'sad and frustrated' at Newcastle

The French attacker has been training with the side's reserves after falling out of favour with under-fire manager Alan Pardew.

Newcastle sit ninth in the Premier League table despite six straight losses, with Ben Arfa having struggled for game time in the New Year.

Ben Arfa, 27, is eager to get playing time and wants to remain at the club, if he is wanted.

"Of course it hurts me because I'm competitive," he said.

"I want to play and I want to help my team. Of course I want to play every game. That is not my decision. I train hard. I try to start but if I'm not starting, or on the bench, I have to respect the decision.

"I feel sad and frustrated, but not angry. I want to help my team and I can’t. It hurts a lot. I want to take the ball and give the maximum for the team.

"When I see we are losing games 3-0, 4-0, it is very hard for me. If I am involved on Saturday, I could make a difference. I would like to try."

Ben Arfa has been linked with a move away from Newcastle, and said it was out of his control if the club wanted to sell him.

He believes his team are capable of challenging for European honours or a trophy.

"I think Pardew believes in me, but he doesn't show it. I don't know why," Ben Arfa said.

"He needs to give me more confidence because I think he believes in me.

"If the manager doesn't play me, I respect that, but every player needs confidence. It hurts. My dream is to be in the top four next season with Newcastle, to get into the Champions League or to win a cup.

"Everyone is going to say Newcastle are not a big team, they're a small team, but it's not true."