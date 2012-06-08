Ben Arfa set to snub summer bids

The France international arrived at St James’ Park in 2010 on loan from Marseille, but made just four appearances in his opening year after suffering a broken leg.

However, the Magpies made his move permanent last January, despite the injury, and he was instrumental in the second half of the season as Alan Pardew’s side secured a fifth-place finish.

His performances saw him called up to Laurent Blanc’s France squad for Euro 2012, with reports suggesting that an impressive showing in Poland and Ukraine could prompt a move away from the Premier League.

But the 25-year-old has stated that he would only leave Newcastle should an extremely convincing offer tempt him in to moving.

"If I do not have a really, really serious proposal, I'll stay," Ben Arfa told L'Equipe.

"If a big club comes, but does not propose something interesting - that is to say, the coach really wants me - I'll stay.

"If I do not feel the confidence of the [interested club's] coach 100 percent, I will not leave. I still have three-year contract. But I know it can go fast."