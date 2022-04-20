Ben Mee remains sidelined as Burnley host Southampton

Relegation-battling Burnley will remain without captain Ben Mee for Thursday’s visit of Southampton.

Caretaker manager Mike Jackson said Mee – who has been part of his interim coaching staff – is also likely to miss Sunday’s match against Wolves, though he remains optimistic the defender will play at part in the season run-in.

Ashley Westwood’s campaign is over after the horror ankle injury suffered at West Ham last weekend, while neither Johann Berg Gudmundsson nor Erik Pieters are ready to return.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the trip to Turf Moor.

Defender Lyanco returned after more than two months out with a hamstring injury to play the full 90 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is back training but is still awaiting his first involvement since suffering a hamstring issue in early December.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Stephens, Lennon, Cornet, Weghorst, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Stephens, Perraud, Valery, Lyanco, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, S. Armstrong, Smallbone, Tella, Redmond, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, A. Armstrong, Adams, Walcott, Broja, Long.