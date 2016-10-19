Benched Aguero a tactical call for Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained he left Sergio Aguero out of the starting line-up to face Barcelona at Camp Nou on Wednesday for tactical reasons.

Aguero has 11 goals in nine games for City this season, but has not found the net in each of the Premier League leaders' past three winless outings.

The Argentina international came off the bench to miss a penalty against Everton on Saturday, where his omission was widely viewed as a tactic to preserve him to take on Barca in Champions League Group C.

But Guardiola told said selected an XI without a recognised striker in an attempt to prevent Barcelona from establishing their customary midfield dominance.

“I want more midfield players, that is why," he told BT Sport when asked about benching Aguero. "We come here to try to win the game.

“I spent almost all my career here but I am not here to have fun or for a holiday. I am here to do the best job possible.”

City start the game second in Group C on four points, two behind Barcelona.