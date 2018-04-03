Bend it like Sergio? Watch Ramos score from behind the goal in Real Madrid training

Ahead of Real Madrid's trip to Juventus on Tuesday, Giorgio Chiellini described Sergio Ramos as the world's best centre-back, saying his technique sets the Spain star apart.

Well, on the evidence of Madrid's training session in Turin, it's hard to argue.

The club have tweeted footage of a quite remarkable goal from their captain during a warm-up on the pitch at the Allianz Stadium.

Ramos calls for a ball and, having placed it on the halfway line, proceeds to bend a shot with the outside of his foot into the net of one of the training goals set up on the edge of the centre-circle.

What makes the effort particularly impressive, though, is the fact that the goal is facing away from Ramos, meaning the ball has to curl back on itself to go in.

The strike earned a handshake from Madrid great Raul, who was watching on from the touchline. You can see why in the video below...