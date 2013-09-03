Bendtner 'disappointed' to remain at Arsenal

The Dane was linked with a move to Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day, and insists other offers were on the table, but nothing materialised.

And the 25-year-old, who has spent the previous two seasons on loan at Sunderland and Juventus, made no attempts to conceal his desire to leave Arsene Wenger's side after eight years' service.

"It's no secret that Arsenal and myself had agreed that I could leave the club during the 2013 summer transfer window subject to an agreement between all parties," he confirmed in a statement.

"An agreement had been reached with more than one club this week but as Arsenal were unable to secure the services of another striker, they reserved their right to not sanction any deal to be concluded.

"Naturally, I was very disappointed as I was looking forward to a new challenge, with a new club and a fresh start in English football.

"I've learnt a lot from my loan experiences at Sunderland and Juventus and I want to assure all Arsenal fans that I will give everything I have to contribute to what I believe will be a successful season for the club."

Since Bendtner's Arsenal debut in October 2005, the club have not won a major trophy.