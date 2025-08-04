Arsenal rejected by target following approach: report
Arsenal suffer their first big blow of the transfer window as target blocks move
Arsenal's summer transfer window has been extremely positive so far.
They've secured the signatures of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Cristhian Mosquera, plugging gaps in their squad as well as adding significant depth in crucial areas.
By and large, every target Mikel Arteta has wanted has joined the Gunners, and they haven't received many setbacks as they chase an elusive trophy.
Arsenal rejected by target after approach
The addition of Mosquera put the number of centre-backs on Arsenal's books to four, and at a stretch six, with William Saliba, Gabriel, who are both recognised in FourFourTwo's list of best centre-backs in the world, and Jakub Kiwior all defined central defenders. Ben White and Jurrien Timber could also fill in there, if necessary.
All of these players are established first-team members – with Kiwior proving his worth in the Champions League against Real Madrid – and with Mosquera added into the mix, competition for places will be fierce.
It may explain why the Gunners have therefore faced the first setback of their summer window.
20-year-old French defender, Jeremy Jacquet has turned down a move to north London according to FootMercato.
Arteta and the transfer hierarchy wanted to add the youngster, who made 11 Ligue 1 starts for Rennes last season, to their roster this summer, but he refused and signed a contract extension until 2029.
Transfermarkt value him at €10 million.
In FourFourTwo's view, turning down a club the size of Arsenal's is a brave, but commendable one.
Jacquet's development would be significantly stunted should he have moved to the Premier League, and whilst loans may have helped, the inconsistency each season may not pay off in the long run.
