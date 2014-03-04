Bendtner frustrated at lack of Gunners game time

The striker, who is in the Denmark squad to face England at Wembley on Wednesday, has started just one Premier League game this season, with eight substitute appearances.

With Arsenal firmly in the race for the title, Bendtner is desperate to play and aid the cause, although he accepts that the final decision rests with his manager.

"I want to play," he said. "I am fit and ready, and training well.

"If you can find a footballer who says he is happy to sit and watch and not play, then I think he needs to find a different job.

"That I am not selected is up to the manager, it is not up to me.

"All I can do is train well, which is what I am doing. If he (Wenger) chooses different, then that is up to him.

"It (winning the league) will be difficult. There are a lot of good teams, but I am sure we will be fighting to the end to win."