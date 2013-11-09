Bendtner slams critics, reiterates desire to leave
Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has hit back at his "haters" and reiterated his desire to leave the Premier League leaders.
The Denmark international was reportedly on the verge of securing a permanent move before Arsene Wenger opted to keep him due to his lack of cover for first-choice striker Olivier Giroud.
Bendtner, linked with West Brom and Hull City before the transfer deadline in September, has started just two games this season - both in the League Cup - and Arsenal fans turned on him during the defeat to Chelsea last month.
The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Italian champions Juventus, has spoken of his disappointment that a permanent move away from the Emirates Stadium failed to materialise.
He told Danish newspaper Berlingske: "I had it all in place, there were three clubs who were just waiting for me to say yes to one of them.
"It was not the mindset I had (to stay at Arsenal). I was incredibly disappointed when he (Wenger) called because I was ready to move on. And I actually did not think that they wanted to keep me.
"When I'd been at the club since I was 16, I found it totally ridiculous that they had put me in the reserves and let me train myself. Suddenly everything was back to normal: I trained with the first team, I hung out with the first team, I had a dietician again."
The Dane believes he is an easy target for the Arsenal fans given they are aware of his desire to seek pastures new.
He added: "I have to fight twice as hard during every game and also score to have a chance to start next time, which in itself is hard when I have hardly played in a year due to injury and have not had a pre-season with the others on the team.
"Right now I'm the easy prey to them because I want to get away from the club, and Arsenal do not want to keep me. And these haters - they always choose the easy option."
