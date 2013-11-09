Bendtner slams critics, reiterates desire to leave

The Denmark international was reportedly on the verge of securing a permanent move before Arsene Wenger opted to keep him due to his lack of cover for first-choice striker Olivier Giroud.

Bendtner, linked with West Brom and Hull City before the transfer deadline in September, has started just two games this season - both in the League Cup - and Arsenal fans turned on him during the defeat to Chelsea last month.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Italian champions Juventus, has spoken of his disappointment that a permanent move away from the Emirates Stadium failed to materialise.

He told Danish newspaper Berlingske: "I had it all in place, there were three clubs who were just waiting for me to say yes to one of them.

"It was not the mindset I had (to stay at Arsenal). I was incredibly disappointed when he (Wenger) called because I was ready to move on. And I actually did not think that they wanted to keep me.

"When I'd been at the club since I was 16, I found it totally ridiculous that they had put me in the reserves and let me train myself. Suddenly everything was back to normal: I trained with the first team, I hung out with the first team, I had a dietician again."

The Dane believes he is an easy target for the Arsenal fans given they are aware of his desire to seek pastures new.

He added: "I have to fight twice as hard during every game and also score to have a chance to start next time, which in itself is hard when I have hardly played in a year due to injury and have not had a pre-season with the others on the team.

"Right now I'm the easy prey to them because I want to get away from the club, and Arsenal do not want to keep me. And these haters - they always choose the easy option."