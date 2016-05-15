Benfica dispatch Nacional to claim Primeira title

Benfica claimed the Primeira Liga title for the third season in a row after a 4-1 win over Nacional on the final matchday.

Two goals from captian Nicolas Gaitan, either side of Jonas's 32nd league goal of a stunning season, set the home side on their way to victory at Estadio da Luz before Pizzi rattled in a fourth in the closing stages. Salvador Agra netted an injury-time consolation.

The victory ensured Benfica finish top of the table on 88 points and sealed the title in Rui Vitoria's first campaign in charge.

Sporting CP finish second on 86 points after their 4-0 win over 10-man Braga on Sunday.

E O BENFICA É CAMPEÃO! May 15, 2016

Benfica have now been crowned champions 35 times in total, with Sporting finishing as runners-up for the second time in three seasons.

Vitoria's side have been top of the table ever since the beat Sporting 1-0 on March 5 to leapfrog their city rivals.

That result proved to be pivotal, as both teams won all their remaining matches in the top flight.