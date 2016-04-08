Benfica return 'damn hard' for Bayern - Klinsmann
Jurgen Klinsmann expects Bayern Munich to find life very difficult when they face Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League tie.
Former Bayern Munich striker Jurgen Klinsmann says Pep Guardiola's side can expect a stern test in their Champions League trip to Benfica.
Arturo Vidal scored inside the first two minutes of the quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, but Bayern were unable to add to their tally and Jonas missed two clear opportunities to snatch a valuable away goal for the Primeira Liga champions.
Klinsmann - who suffered a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Barcelona at the same stage of the competition as head coach in 2008-09 - has warned the Bundesliga leaders not to underestimate their task, though he still expects them to progress.
"The second leg is damn hard - but Bayern will overcome it," he said, as quoted by Bild.
The USA head coach went on to praise Wolfsburg for their shock 2-0 victory over Real Madrid, though he does not believe their performance should have surprised anyone.
"It was a fantastic game, totally deserved," he added.
"It's not a very big surprise. Wolfsburg are where they are now for a reason. They have indicated over the whole year that they can keep up with everyone."
