Benfica return 'damn hard' for Bayern - Klinsmann

Former Bayern Munich striker Jurgen Klinsmann says Pep Guardiola's side can expect a stern test in their Champions League trip to Benfica.

Arturo Vidal scored inside the first two minutes of the quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, but Bayern were unable to add to their tally and Jonas missed two clear opportunities to snatch a valuable away goal for the Primeira Liga champions.

Klinsmann - who suffered a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Barcelona at the same stage of the competition as head coach in 2008-09 - has warned the Bundesliga leaders not to underestimate their task, though he still expects them to progress.

"The second leg is damn hard - but Bayern will overcome it," he said, as quoted by Bild.

The USA head coach went on to praise Wolfsburg for their shock 2-0 victory over Real Madrid, though he does not believe their performance should have surprised anyone.

"It was a fantastic game, totally deserved," he added.

"It's not a very big surprise. Wolfsburg are where they are now for a reason. They have indicated over the whole year that they can keep up with everyone."