Benfica romp to Taca da Liga success

Benfica thrashed Maritimo 6-2 in the Taca da Liga final in Coimbra to win the trophy for a third consecutive year.

Rui Vitoria's men were crowned Portuguese champions last Sunday, edging Sporting CP to the title by two points and, following Friday's convincing win, have now won two doubles and a treble in their last three seasons.

Benfica – who beat Maritimo 2-1 in last year's final – have completely dominated the Taca da Liga since it was established in 2007-08, winning it seven times.

Their latest success was never in doubt as strike duo Jonas and Konstantinos Mitroglou put them two goals up inside 18 minutes.

Mitroglou's second and a goal from Joao Diogo for Maritimo made it 3-1 at half-time, a scoreline which remained the same until a frantic final 13 minutes.

Nicolas Gaitain struck with a chip after 77 minutes on what is expected to be his last match for Benfica and, although Fransergio replied from the penalty spot, stoppage-time goals from Jardel and a spot-kick from Raul Jimenez ensured Maritimo had an evening to forget.

The last silverware to be decided domestically is the Taca de Portugal, where Porto will meet Braga in the final on Sunday.