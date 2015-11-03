Benfica win a 'wonderful night' for Rui Vitoria

Rui Vitoria hailed Benfica's 2-1 win over Galatasaray as "a wonderful night of European football".

The Portuguese side controlled the Champions League encounter from the outset and moved five points clear of the third-placed Turkish side with the result.

It was a performance that delighted the Benfica coach, who is keen for them to finish strongly in Group C.

"I am satisfied above everything else with how we played; it was a wonderful night of European football," Vitoria said.

"We were always the best team, we deserved it and it was an entirely just result.

"Winning every game is part of Benfica's essence.

"We played a great game and we want to perform in exemplary fashion in the group stage."

Luisao scored the winning goal for Benfica, and, while the captain was pleased to see an improvement in the team dynamic, he admitted he had been hurt by criticisms of his recent displays.

"I am happy and proud of the team," Luisao told RTP.

"We have a lot ahead of us, we are in a good position to put Benfica in the highest place. The team is gaining cohesion and that's the most important (thing)."

"We always work with humility and some comments leave us upset. I heard people say Luisao is finished. Twelve years are not 12 days and I have always respected everyone."