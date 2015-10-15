Benitez: Allardyce's opinion has little value

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez has responded emphatically to claims from Sam Allardyce that the Spaniard had no influence over Liverpool's 2005 Champions League triumph.

Under Benitez, Liverpool famously lifted the trophy for a fifth time 10 years ago after coming from three goals down at half time against AC Milan to level at 3-3 and eventually prevail on penalties.

Benitez and Liverpool reached the showpiece two years later, also against Milan, but this time were beaten 2-1.

But Allardyce, who was appointed as manager of Sunderland last week, alleged in his autobiography that Liverpool's win over Milan was "nowt to do" with Benitez and pinpointed Steven Gerrard as the key to the victory.

However, speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Benitez hit back, saying: "How many titles has Allardyce won? That tells you all.

"Allardyce is what happens when you get a book in England… his opinion has little value."