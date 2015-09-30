Benitez hopes record-equalling Ronaldo will never stop scoring

Real Madrid head coach Rafael Benitez has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's achievement after the Portuguese attacker moved level with Raul at the top of the club's goalscoring charts.

The 30-year-old scored both goals in his side's 2-0 win over 10-man Malmo, the first of which was his 500th career goal, while the second took his Madrid tally to 323 strikes.

Ronaldo reached the club mark in 308 games, while Raul took 741 matches. The former Manchester United star will have the chance to break the record outright in the derby against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Benitez said: "I hope that Ronaldo's goals have no roof and he doesn't ever stop scoring so we can keep benefiting from him.

"I said he was unquestionable and he has surpassed Raul, who was a phenomenon. It is to his credit that it took him less time than the others and that gives more value to what he has achieved.

"I am very happy for him, for the team and it was fitting to get the three points."

Alvaro Arbeloa was also quick to pay tribute to his team-mate after the battling victory in Sweden.

"We are thrilled for Cristiano," said the defender. "What he has done in half of Raul's games is amazing and nobody thought he could make those numbers.

"It is incredible what he keeps doing and he is a Real Madrid legend.

"We knew Malmo were dangerous at their ground - they are a team with good physicality. It was a win secured by teamwork.

"We had control of the ball in the first and the second half was much more open."