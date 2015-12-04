Benitez hopes for support from Madrid fans after Cheryshev-gate

Real Madrid head coach Rafael Benitez has called on the club's supporters to stick with his side after the Denis Cheryshev saga that followed their clash with Cadiz in the Copa del Rey.

The Russian midfielder started and scored in the 3-1 victory, despite the fact he had not yet served a suspension for picking up three yellow cards in last season's competition when on loan at Villarreal.

Benitez was reluctant to add to Thursday's comments from club president Florentino Perez, who insisted they had done nothing wrong as they were not told about Cheryshev's status.

When asked if he was expecting a negative backlash to the saga - which could see Madrid expelled from the competition - at Saturday's home game against Getafe, Benitez said: "All of the fans of Real Madrid are now fundamental for us.

"I hope they keep supporting their team. They are crucial as they have shown in helping us to so many comebacks. The key is to keep winning games.

"I don't know anything yet, as the ruling has not been made. Afterwards we will take the steps required, but the president was very clear.

"Everything was explained by the president. He told the truth in his press conference – there is nothing else for us to say.

"Now we are here to talk about Getafe and I do not want to go further into these issues.

"Coming to the best club in the world you know there is more attention to every detail. I know how it is and I will take a clear path to keep working and concentrate on doing my best in the knowledge we are a great team who can do big things."

Benitez refused to respond to Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who tweeted appearing to laugh at Madrid as the Cheryshev saga unfolded on Tuesday.

The Madrid boss said: "I am a professional and try to do the best I can for my team, not to make comments or assessments on this."