Benitez is 'a lucky charm', says De Laurentiis

The Naples-based club have made an excellent start to the season, posting 11 wins from their first 16 Serie A matches.

Napoli are five points clear of the fourth-placed Fiorentina and are expected to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window as they look to catch pace-setters Juventus and Roma.

Benitez took over from Walter Mazzarri in May and has impressed De Laurentiis ever since.

"I had no doubt in my mind that Benitez was a lucky charm," he said.

"He is an experienced coach and I knew he would start a new cycle.

"Despite changing eight players with respect to last season, things have gone well for us. Of course we still need time. It's impossible to get to where we want immediately.

"We still have things left to do but we will do them with him (Benitez) because he is the architect of our project."