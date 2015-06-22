Benitez promises attacking Real regardless of formation

Rafael Benitez has promised his side will play attacking football at Real Madrid next season but played down suggestions of a switch in system.

The former Napoli coach was appointed Carlo Ancelotti's successor earlier this month, with rumours circulating that he could ditch the Italian's favoured 4-3-3 system.

Instead of a forward line of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, Benitez is reportedly keen to use Ronaldo as a lone forward in a 4-2-3-1 system.

However, according to Benitez, a system has yet to be decided on, telling the club's official website: "We have attacking players, so our idea is to play offensively.

"You have to distinguish between a playing model and a system. A lot of people think that the players' position on the pitch, 4-4-2, 4-3-3, is a playing model and it isn't.

"Our model will be based on playing attacking football, keeping possession as much as we can, attacking by moving the ball quickly and trying not to lose the balance between defence and attack.

"We'll try to impose our game but we have to be capable of using other alternatives when needed. That's the difference between a model of play, basically attacking in our case, and a system, which is where the players line up on the pitch.

"I'd like to say that the willingness to work all of them have displayed, Sergio [Ramos], Iker [Casillas], Cristiano, Bale, Pepe, [Raphael] Varane... all of them, it has been excellent.

"As to who will play where, as I said, we have to be together, train together and then we'll decide. In spite of what has been said, Iker, Sergio, Cristiano, Isco, Bale... nobody has asked to play here or there.

"We haven't yet decided the best system to try and get the best out of each player."

Real have yet to make any marquee signings following Benitez's appointment, although Danilo was signed from Porto in March while Casemiro is to return from a loan spell at the Portuguese club.

Asked whether fans could expect further arrivals, he added: "Of course. The club works every day to try and raise the level of this team with a signing that will help us to meet challenges.

"But permit me to say that improving the squad at Real Madrid is extremely difficult. This team has won everything and has proven the quality they have.

"The fans can rest assured that this squad will have the competitive level that this club demands."