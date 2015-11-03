Benitez promises Madrid improvement

Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez is certain his team are improving despite being outplayed by Paris Saint-Germain as they fought to a 1-0 victory on Tuesday.

Laurent Blanc's men were dominant for much of the Champions League Group A clash, but were made to pay for a moment of complacency in which Nacho scored what proved to be the winner 35 minutes in at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Benitez has faced accusations of Madrid playing unattractive football since he took the helm in June, however, he's adamant that better performances are around the corner for his squad.

"We're qualified so we are happy," Benitez said after Madrid's slender win, which secured a place in the competition's knockout phase with two group games to go.

"The team is still improving and we are still getting players back from injury. We've qualified and we'll be stronger when we have the others back.

"PSG are a top team. We've won and we've suffered, but we're top of the group without conceding a goal. It's a positive against a difficult opponent.

"The performance here gives more value to the result in Paris."

Madrid now prepare for a visit to Sevilla – who were beaten 3-1 by Manchester City in the Champions League as Benitez's men edged past PSG – on Sunday.