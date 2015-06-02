Benteke coy on Villa future

Christian Benteke refuses to be drawn on his Aston Villa future as speculation grows that he could leave the FA Cup runners-up.

Villa manager Tim Sherwood last week put interested clubs on red alert after confirming the striker has a buy-out clause in his contract, reported to be £32.5million.

The player's agent, Eric Kismet, is also said to have claimed that Benteke is keen for a move to a team playing in the UEFA Champions League.

However, Benteke insists that his primary focus for now is on Belgium's upcoming double header against France and Wales.

"It's about him [Kismet], he knows what I want and I'll let him do the job," Benteke told Sky Sports News.

"I don't know, I don't think about Aston Villa now, I did my season with Villa and now I am focused with the national team.

"It's important to play. If you want to be in first 11 you have to play in your club.

"It's good for confidence [being linked with other clubs] and I'm very pleased about that but I'm just focused on the national side."

Benteke scored 15 goals in all competitions for Villa this term, with 12 of those coming during a particularly fruitful spell after Sherwood was appointed boss in February.