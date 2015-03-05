Benteke eyeing FA Cup glory for Aston Villa

Benteke netted an injury-time penalty as Villa beat West Brom 2-1 on Tuesday to end their 12-match winless streak in the Premier League.

The two rivals will resume hostilities in the sixth round of the FA Cup at Villa Park on Saturday, with Benteke hoping to fire Villa into the semis.

"Everyone is now looking forward to Saturday as we try to do the same [beat Albion again]," he said.

"I hope the FA Cup can be special for us.

"Just because we beat West Brom on Tuesday it doesn't mean that we have an advantage.

"It's another competition. But I have my faith.

"I've had a really bad time but I knew that if I worked hard I would get some good times back as well. I'm optimistic about the future."