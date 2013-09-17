Benteke keen to learn from Kozak

Kozak arrived at Villa Park on transfer deadline day from Lazio but has only played 23 minutes for the club as a substitute against Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old impressed on international duty with the Czech Republic this month, scoring the opening goal in their 2-1 defeat to Italy, and Benteke believes that they will work well together in the Premier League.

The Belgium international has scored four goals already this season and expects Kozak to find form soon.

"I think he will help me a lot and do well for the team as well," he said. "We can learn from each other. I haven't trained much with him because he went away with his national team.

"But you can see he has good qualities with his finishing and I hope he's going to score some goals for the team."

Having started the season with a victory over Arsenal, Villa have lost three games on the bounce and sit 17th in the table.