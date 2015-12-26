Benteke proud of Liverpool character after Leicester win

Christian Benteke has hailed the character shown by Liverpool in their 1-0 victory over Premier League leaders Leicester City.



The Belgium international's 63rd-minute strike at Anfield ended the home side's four-game run without a win as they became the first team in the top flight to keep a clean sheet against Leicester this season.

Benteke admits recent results have not been good enough, but believes Saturday's success proves Liverpool remain a force to be reckoned with.



"We showed we are a good team. The last few weeks have been hard for us, we haven't got the results but I think we showed some great character," he said.

Benteke was introduced from the bench after Divock Origi was forced off with an injury and he accepts that competition for places will always be fierce under Jurgen Klopp.

"I think you can see we have a big squad, with some quality players. I have to be patient and wait until the manager needs me," he said.



"I spoke with him a few days ago and he explained what he is expecting from me. I try to do it on the pitch."

Team-mate Daniel Sturridge later confirmed he is ready to return to action, despite Klopp having said he will sit out the festive period in order to return to full fitness.



Posting on his official Twitter account, he said: "Perfect gift for Christmas from the boys getting a win. On a sidenote I'm back training and good to go!"