Benzema focused on Real Madrid, says Zidane

Zinedine Zidane believes Karim Benzema is ready to give his all for Real Madrid, having quickly gotten over the shock of being told he will not play for France at Euro 2016.

The French Football Federation (FFF) ruled Benzema out of the tournament on home soil pending the outcome of a legal investigation into an alleged plot to blackmail fellow international Mathieu Valbuena.

Zidane said ahead of Saturday's Liga fixture at Getafe that Benzema was "annoyed" at the decision and the France striker took his frustrations out on the struggling side, with a goal and two assists in Madrid's 5-1 victory.

"Once Karim accepted he won't make the Euros, he knows his domestic routine is Real Madrid," Zidane said after the game at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

"He's a great professional and all he does in the pitch for the team is important."

Benzema suggested his full focus is now on domestic matters, posting a message on Twitter which pointedly followed the club's motto "Hala Madrid" with "and nothing else".