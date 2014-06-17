Benzema: France 'can do something extraordinary'

Despite being without the injured Franck Ribery and discarded Samir Nasri, Didier Deschamps' men made the perfect start to the tournament with a 3-0 win over Honduras on Sunday.

Benzema, who netted a brace in the victory, said the 'new era' of French players was capable of anything.

"I was asked to be decisive but that's normal. I work to be good, to help the French national team, a team who has a lot of young players. If I can bring a little trick, I do," he told a news conference.

"It's a new team, it's a new era. This is a team with plenty of talent. With this team, we can do something extraordinary for this World Cup."

Benzema played down suggestions he was the star of the team, instead deciding to pay tribute to his team-mates.

"I think the star is the team. You can't do anything without your team-mates," he said.

"We all work together and I would say this is the team the star."

Deschamps' side top Group E ahead of their meeting with Switzerland, who also claimed a first-up win, on Friday.

The coach is wary of Switzerland's attacking qualities.

"I have time to prepare. Most players of this Swiss team play in big clubs. They're used to a high level," Deschamps said.

"They play with an attacking quartet that has qualities. They are able to defend well and to project forward with the participation of the two full-backs."