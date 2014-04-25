Benzema grateful for Ancelotti backing

The France international has 24 goals in all competitions this term, including the winner in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich.

He has already started more La Liga matches than in any of his previous four seasons at the Bernabeu, forming a fearsome attacking line-up alongside Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Lyon man claims he has benefited from being a regular starter under Ancelotti and is eager to build on his impressive season to date.

"To play a lot and feel the confidence of the coach have been two key things for me. The time now is to enjoy this great moment because I am useful to Madrid and I am enjoying my football," he told AS.

"We need to go on like this, stringing victories (together). Let's play every game as a final and waiting for something to (stop) Atletico."

On the prospect of progressing to the Champions League final, Benzema said Real will travel to Munich full of confidence next Tuesday after their slender first-leg victory.

"It will be a tough game, because at home they play good football and keep possession of the ball," he added.

"But we won the first leg and we go there in good condition. We have people who can score in the Allianz Arena and an away goal is often decisive."