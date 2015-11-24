Benzema one of the world's best, says Ancelotti

Karim Benzema is essential to Real Madrid's title hopes and France's chances of winning Euro 2016, according to former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Benzema has battled injury and off-field problems throughout the 2015-16 season, but the Frenchman has still managed to score six La Liga goals this term.

The 27-year-old, who is embroiled in a sex-tape blackmail case involving international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena, had not played for Madrid since October 4 due to a thigh problem until Saturday's 4-0 loss at home to Barcelona.

Ancelotti was asked about Benzema in an interview with RMC Sport and the former Madrid boss said: "For me, he's a great number nine, a great all-rounder really.

"He can score, he plays a collective game and helps the team to play better. I can't say much more, he's one of the best strikers in the world, the ideal striker for Real Madrid.

"With players like [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Gareth] Bale, Karim is the perfect finisher. If France want to have any chance of winning Euro 2016, they'll need Karim in their side."