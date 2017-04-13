Benzema still awaiting Deschamps phone call

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has not been contacted by Didier Deschamps about his exile from the France team.

Benzema has not featured for Les Bleus since being charged by police in connection with an alleged blackmail attempt targeting his international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena, a case which is yet to go to trial.

The 29-year-old missed last year's European Championship on home soil as a result, although French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet announced in February that the decision regarding his return to the set-up rested solely with Deschamps.

Benzema stated in an interview with RMC last month he was desperate for the France boss to explain why he continued to be overlooked.

However, the striker suggested reconciliation and another France cap do not appear to have moved any closer.

"I have not had a phone call [from Deschamps]," said Benzema.

"I will continue my work in Madrid, especially as the end to the season is exciting, with big matches coming.

"It's up to me to perform well for my club."

Benzema's comments came after Madrid's 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

A Cristiano Ronaldo double inspired Zinedine Zidane's side to the win after Arturo Vidal had given the Bundesliga giants the lead.

Great 90 minutes team!April 12, 2017

Vidal missed a penalty in first-half stoppage time, while Ronaldo's winner came after Javi Martinez was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Benzema said: "I think we could have scored more goals. After they got the red card, there was a lot more space.

"But we know they have a good goalkeeper, and he made the necessary saves.

"We wanted to go for another one or two goals, but we also had to be careful, control the game, and that is what we did.

"The regret is that we couldn't score more goals, but we have to be satisfied with this result because it is difficult to win against this team."