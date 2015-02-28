Berahino can be 'top class' insists Pulis

Berahino scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season with an emphatic half-volley in just the second minute of the clash at The Hawthorns.

The England Under-21 international caused somewhat of a stir earlier this month when he hinted that he could leave West Brom at the end of the season.

But three goals in his last four appearances across all competitions has seen Berahino make headlines for the right reasons, and Pulis waxed lyrical about his star man.

"It was a goal that top, top-class players score and Saido Berahino could be a top, top-class player," Pulis said. "Since I came into the club there has be no doubt about his ability, he just needs direction.

"He put himself in good positions. He has that ability to play someone in or score."

There was a concern for West Brom when Berahino limped off in the second half, while striker partner Brown Ideye also left the pitch hurt in the closing stages.

Pulis stated that both players were not fully fit before the game, but did not elaborate on the extent of either injury.

"We have a weakness up front in terms of numbers. The last 15 or 20 minutes we have had to play [Stephane] Sessegnon up there," he added.

"Brown and Saido were both carrying knocks even before the game. Saido had an injection before the game and maybe he should have one before every game, scoring goals like that."