Berbatov the Bulgarian Scholes

“I think I’m a lot like Scholesy in the way he approaches things off the pitch," he says in the March issue of FourFourTwo.

"I don’t like giving interviews or being in the spotlight. I prefer to talk through my skills on the pitch."

GEAR:Save 10% on Berbatov shirts here with Kitbag. Free delivery on orders over £50

Berbatov, 30, has endured heavy criticism from sections of the United fan base since his £30 million switch to Old Trafford from Tottenham Hotspur in 2009 after struggling to adapt to his new surroundings.

But he has been in sensational form for Sir Alex Ferguson's side this campaign, leading the race for the Premier League golden boot with 19 goals in 23 games.

As a result, the Bulgarian believes that since rediscovering his confidence and goal-scoring prowess, his relationship with the supporters has turned a corner, but he is modest with regards to his current status at Old Trafford.

"Now I'm scoring more goals I think more people are happier with my performances," he says. "But I’ve never wanted the fans to sing my name or hold up banners for me. I just want to go on the pitch, do my job, entertain the fans and then go home and be with my family.”

The full in-depth interview with Dimitar Berbatov can be found in the March issue of FourFourTwo – out now – in which the Bulgarian talks about why he’s scoring more goals this season, his partnership with Wayne Rooney and the club’s desire to win a 19th league crown. The issue also features exclusive one-on-ones with Samir Nasri, David Silva, Frank Lampard and Johnny Giles.Subscribe now!

By Paul Wentworth