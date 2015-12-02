Berisha extends Victory stay

Melbourne Victory star Besart Berisha has committed his future to the club, re-signing for a further two seasons with the A-League champions.

Berisha, 30, joined Victory ahead of the 2014-15 season and the prolific striker helped the club to a premiership-championship double last term.

The Albanian has scored 63 goals in 110 A-League games and the marquee is set to stay at Victory until at least the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

"It is a priority at Melbourne Victory to create an environment at the club that when players arrive, we offer a second-to-none experience, we do what we can to encourage them to stay and Besart's re-commitment to the club vindicates that," Victory coach Kevin Muscat said.

"The impact Bes has made on and off the pitch since he arrived at the club has been significant and we are thrilled and excited that he has committed to continue his playing career at Victory."

Berisha is equal atop the A-League scoring charts this season with six goals and he was delighted to have extended his stay.

"Melbourne Victory is a great club in all areas and I feel privileged to be a player at such a successful and professional club," he said.

"The club enjoyed the ultimate success last season and I, along with all the coaches and players, feel there is so much more to achieve, so I am very excited to be at the club for two more seasons to do what I can to help the club win more trophies.

"We have a great squad, full of depth and talented youth, so the future is bright and I am very excited about this season and beyond at Melbourne Victory."