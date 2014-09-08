Berisha salutes Kosovo fans after Oman win

Granted permission by FIFA to play international friendlies in January, Kosovo drew their opening game against Haiti in March before suffering back-to-back defeats to Turkey and Senegal in May.

But Albert Bunjaki's men claimed a landmark victory at Pristina City Stadium in Kosovo thanks to Imran Bunjaku's penalty in the 83rd minute.

The referee awarded a spot-kick for handball inside the area, despite protests from Oman players, and the Grasshopper midfielder coolly converted.

Speaking post-game, defender Berisha was understandably pleased.

"This is a great victory for Kosovo, it is a very good note," said the 23-year-old, who plies his trade in Sweden with Orebro SK.

"And it's not just the win that is important, but also the game we developed.

"This victory would not have been possible without everyone helping each other, on the pitch, off the pitch and in the stands."