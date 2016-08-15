Berlusconi wanted to coach Milan, claims Mihajlovic

Former AC Milan boss Sinisa Mihajlovic claims club president Silvio Berlusconi wanted to coach the team himself.

Although the Serbian had guided Milan to sixth in Serie A and into the Coppa Italia final, he was sacked last April and replaced by Cristian Brocchi.

The motivation behind the decision remains a mystery to Mihajlovic, who found the overbearing nature of president Berlusconi difficult to deal with.

"Nobody understood my sacking, neither the fans or the squad. I have never received so many phone calls of support and solidarity," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Not only was he the most successful president in the world for 30 years but he is also a Milan fan.

"Problems arise when these two roles aren't enough and you want to do more … even being the coach.

"Let's just say he didn't hide his ideas, but it was always me who picked the team and the system.

"I was sorry to read some of his negative statements after the sacking, they were so exaggerated that they couldn't be credible. I still thank him for the opportunity he gave me and wish him well for the future."

Mihajlovic is now head coach at Torino, but relations are also proving troublesome at the Stadio Olimpico, with defender Nikola Maksimovic flying to his native Serbia in a reported attempt to try and force a move to Napoli.

The Torino boss feels "betrayed" by his compatriot and warned "he will pay" for his actions.

"I don't know if I'm in the wrong or Maksimovic is or both of us are but I don't give a damn, he will pay for the consequences of his actions," said Mihajlovic.

"I told him that one more year with us would make Europe's major clubs want him. I made sure he was happy to stay, he looked me in the eye and told me he was and now he is disappearing and claiming he has been sold?

"He has betrayed everyone: the club, the team, the fans and the coaching staff. The ball is in the club's court because Maksimovic has a contract but now he must regain our trust twice: first as a man and then as a player."