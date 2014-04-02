Berlusconi would welcome Maldini help

The legendary defender, who spent 24 seasons at San Siro as a player, expressed his fear that Milan were being "destroyed" last month, with Milan languishing in mid-table in Serie A.

However, Berlusconi has now opened the door to Maldini, insisting there would be no friction should he wish to make a return and have some input in turning the club's fortunes around.

"Paolo Maldini is a symbol for Milan," she is quoted as saying by Football Italia at a press conference to announce the club's new headquarters - 'Casa Milan'. "All fans are loyal. There is no problem and no friction with him.

"He is always available for the club’s initiatives, as he shows by his continuing participation in the Milan Glorie initiative and his solidarity with the club in general.

"I have had the chance to speak to him about the current situation at the club. If he wants to contribute in some way, we would like him to.

"As with every Milan fan, he wants to see the club at the top."