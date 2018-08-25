Bernardeschi and others need Serie A chances for Italy to thrive - Mancini

Roberto Mancini wants to see more Italian players given opportunities in Serie A, believing there are young stars with the talent to match Roberto Baggio or Francesco Totti.

Former Inter coach Mancini took charge of the Italy national team in May, looking to begin a rebuilding process after the side incredibly failed to qualify for this year's World Cup.

But the 53-year-old says he needs help from clubs in the domestic league to allow Italy to deliver on their promise, namechecking Federico Bernardeschi - who started just seven Serie A games with Juventus last term - as a potential star.

"Nobody believes in the team, but this is the most beautiful thing in a way," Mancini told Radio Deejay. "I think the younger guys have to play; if they play less, it becomes a problem. We have players of enormous quality.

"At this moment in history there aren't players like Roberto Baggio or Francesco Totti on the scene, but there are those with the potential to reach that level.

"In the past, we lacked defenders in Italy. They returned and now we need more players in other positions. It is a problem that there aren't many Italian players on the field in Serie A.

"For example, Federico Bernardeschi has enormous quality and he showed that at Fiorentina, too. It's obvious that Juventus play to win every game and he is growing with that mentality."

1994 - Bernardeschi is the youngest player called up by Italy for - the only Azzurro born in 1994. Future. June 1, 2016

One Italy international who was given his chance in Serie A was Jorginho, who Mancini believes can now kick on further after joining Chelsea from Napoli.

"Jorginho was one of the best midfielders in Europe while at Napoli, so playing at Chelsea will improve him even more, both physically and technically," Mancini said.