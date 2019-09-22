Bernardo Silva explains why it will be difficult for him to replace David Silva at Manchester City

Bernardo Silva believes it will be difficult for him to replace David Silva at Manchester City next season.

The Spanish playmaker, who is into his 10th season at the Etihad Stadium, has already announced that he will leave the club next summer.

The former Valencia man has been a key player for City throughout the last decade, making over 400 appearances and winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four FA Cups.

Bernardo has been earmarked as his namesake’s long-term successor, but the Portuguese insists that will not be an easy task.

“Look, they are very big shoes to fill,” he told the Daily Mail.

“David and I sometimes play in the same position and have the same style, but I think it's unfair on David to be compared to me because he has played at a huge level for 15 years and I am just starting.

“The team will go on. Yaya [Toure] left, Vinny [Vincent Kompany] last season, Kun [Aguero] one day will go. Players will try to replace them, knowing that it's difficult because they are some of the best players to ever play at this club. But one day if they want me to try to fill David's shoes, I will try my best to do it.

“l have signed a contract that goes until 2025 and if I didn't want to stay here for a long time, I wouldn't have signed it.

“To know that if you stay you are going to fight for all the titles over the next 10 years gives you the willingness and ambition to stay; to try to do your best to be important at the club.

“I think that's why Sergio and David have stayed so long. I think we are now arriving at the stage where we can fight for European trophies as well.”

City moved to within two points of Liverpool following Saturday’s 8-0 thrashing of Watford, although the Reds have a game in hand.

READ MORE

Ranked! The 101 best players in the Premier League right now: full list revealed

10 players who came to the Premier League too early

Who would play every Premier League manager if they were cast in a Hollywood film?