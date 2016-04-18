Bernstein and King resign from Villa board

David Bernstein and Mervyn King have resigned from their roles as directors at Aston Villa, who were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday.

Former Football Association and Manchester City chairman Bernstein only joined the beleaguered club last month, with ex-Bank of England governor King – a lifelong Villa fan – having arrived in February.

But both have opted to leave Villa Park in the wake of the club's demotion to the Championship, which was finally rubber-stamped with their 1-0 defeat at Manchester United over the weekend.

A Villa statement released on Monday read: "It is with regret that Aston Villa Football Club today announces the resignations of Mervyn King and David Bernstein as directors of the club.

"The club would like to thank both for all their efforts throughout their short time as members of the board. A search to appoint a new manager remains a priority.

"The chairman, Steve Hollis, is currently engaged in extensive negotiations in relation to the sale of the club.

"Brian Little will continue to advise the Chairman on all football-related matters."

Villa remain without a permanent manager after Remi Garde was sacked last month.

The Frenchman won just two of his 20 league games in charge after taking over from Tim Sherwood in November.