Berra back from suspension for Hearts’ derby with Hibernian

Hearts skipper Christophe Berra returns from suspension for the Edinburgh derby against Hibernian on Boxing Day.

Veteran attacker Steven Naismith has suffered a recurrence of a hamstring problem and is a major doubt.

Jamie Walker’s knee injury will be assessed and Jamie Brandon is fighting to be fit after an ankle injury while Callumn Morrison, Peter Haring, John Souttar, Ben Garuccio and Conor Washington remain out.

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous is suspended for the Edinburgh derby clash.

The centre-back begins a two-match ban following his red card against Rangers.

Midfielder Joe Newell (calf) remains a doubt but David Gray is pushing for a recall.

Hearts provisional squad: Pereira, Smith, White, Hickey, Berra, Halkett, Dikamona, Whelan, Bozanic, Brandon, Clare, Mulraney, MacLean, Keena, Meshino, Wighton, Walker, Damour, Ikpeazu, Henderson, Zlamal.

Hibernian provisional squad: Marciano, Stevenson, James, Gray, Whittaker, McGregor, Jackson, Naismith, Hanlon, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi, Slivka, Boyle, Maxwell.