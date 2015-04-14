Bertrand determined to nail down England berth

Bertrand has formed part of a Southampton defence that has shipped just 22 goals in 32 Premier League matches this season - fewer than any other team in the league.

However, the former Chelsea man was overlooked for England's initial squad to face Lithuania and Italy last month, with Leighton Baines, Kieran Gibbs and Luke Shaw initially chosen at left-back.

Danny Rose was then given the nod to cover Luke Shaw's absence, and it was only when the former and Baines withdrew that Hodgson called on Bertrand.

Bertrand then came on as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw in Turin, and the 25-year-old - who has three caps - is eager to be more involved.

"The international break was different - it went from one extreme to the next, but it was good to get back in the frame and get back in the door," he said.

"And of course it was good to get on the pitch at the end, even though it was very brief.

"It's down to the manager - whoever he wants to pick, it's his decision. I'll just concentrate on my game because I'm confident enough to know that I should be in there, but I don't pick the team so I'll just keep playing."



